Cue Biopharma (CUE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.25

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett acquired 7,543 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $36,658.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 10,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,943 shares of company stock valued at $144,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 103.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cue Biopharma (CUE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.25” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/cue-biopharma-cue-hits-new-52-week-low-at-4-25.html.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.