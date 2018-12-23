Cutera (CUTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Sidoti set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cutera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.24.

CUTR stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Cutera had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cutera by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cutera by 24.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

