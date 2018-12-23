CVB Financial (CVBF) PT Set at $23.00 by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price target on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.45 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.