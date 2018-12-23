CytoDyn (CYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytoDyn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of CYDY opened at $0.48 on Friday. CytoDyn has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.04.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that CytoDyn will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

