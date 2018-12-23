D. R. Horton (DHI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $51.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

DHI opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $486,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $5,881,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,833,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,927,075.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,892 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

