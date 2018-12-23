Dana (DAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.10

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 5000705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,788,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,339,000 after buying an additional 2,022,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,404,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after buying an additional 616,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,201,000 after buying an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after buying an additional 280,876 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

