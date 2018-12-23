DaxxCoin (DAXX) Market Cap Tops $57,968.00

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One DaxxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DaxxCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. DaxxCoin has a total market cap of $57,968.00 and $0.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.03215873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00122068 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

About DaxxCoin

DaxxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 545,891,780 coins and its circulating supply is 520,891,780 coins. DaxxCoin’s official website is daxxcoin.org. DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DaxxCoin

DaxxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaxxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaxxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

