DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Shares Down 11.5% After Analyst Downgrade

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 3,725,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,556% from the average daily volume of 140,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBVT. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 169,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,009,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,731,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

