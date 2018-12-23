Debitum Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,900.00 (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.02663937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00151091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00189476 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025444 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

