DecentBet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,395.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 95.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. DecentBet has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $18,395.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,297,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,707,172 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

