Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

