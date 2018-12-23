Deere & Company (DE) Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $153,780,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Deere & Company by 532.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,850,000 after purchasing an additional 674,058 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $58,935,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,811.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 407,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,264,000 after purchasing an additional 386,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

