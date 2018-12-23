Dennis Hogue Sells 3,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $27,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,124 shares in the company, valued at $259,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in American Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Software by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 2,012.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 684,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Software by 58.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on American Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dennis Hogue Sells 3,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/dennis-hogue-sells-3000-shares-of-american-software-inc-amswa-stock.html.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.