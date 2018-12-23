Dero Reaches Market Cap of $5.67 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Dero has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $9,398.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00023622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,997,984 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

