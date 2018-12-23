Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,063,793 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $22,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 536,288 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

