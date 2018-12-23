Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.65 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $151.41 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.17 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

