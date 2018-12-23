Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.28 Million Holdings in Yext Inc (YEXT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yext were worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $1,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 54,844 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $73,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 743,500 shares of company stock worth $14,035,515. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.46. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

