Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ) Receives €34.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.91 ($39.43).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €26.72 ($31.07) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.93) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

ETR DEQ traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.00 ($30.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of €39.41 ($45.83).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

