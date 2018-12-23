Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Trading Down 8.4%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.67. 4,062,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 571,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 1,418.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Brian K. Halak sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $4,465,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,411,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,624. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,799,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,760,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $178,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

