DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Afam Capital Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,314,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,568,000 after buying an additional 4,497,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 514,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after buying an additional 173,004 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 166,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 43,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

NYSE:DLR opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

