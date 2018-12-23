Dimecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $978.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $978.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017243 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00032398 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023969 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

