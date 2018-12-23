Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.35 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $62,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $247,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $496,947.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $98,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $745,554. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

