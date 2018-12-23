Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.47 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $63,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 235.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,378.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

