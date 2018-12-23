Dine Brands Global (DIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

DIN opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of -0.04. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $127,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $146,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

