DISH Network (DISH) Trading Down 3%

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $25.68. 181,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,564,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of DISH Network and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,203,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,111,479.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $5,235,000 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in DISH Network by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DISH Network by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in DISH Network by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

