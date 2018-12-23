Docusign Inc (DOCU) Director Sells $2,096,953.88 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Keith J. Krach sold 51,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $2,096,953.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docusign from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Docusign to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,705,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,799,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,053,000 after buying an additional 559,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,838,000 after buying an additional 412,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,089,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/docusign-inc-docu-director-sells-2096953-88-in-stock.html.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.