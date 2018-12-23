Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,036.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $14,036.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.02691792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00152271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00192972 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

