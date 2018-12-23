DryShips (DRYS) Trading Down 5.5%

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 551,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,146,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DryShips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.06.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. DryShips had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DryShips by 932.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DryShips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DryShips by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DryShips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DryShips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

DryShips Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

