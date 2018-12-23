Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Position Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.32. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.20%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $3,688,140.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $953,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,848 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

