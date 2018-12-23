Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $292,000 Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $26,265.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,706.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $164,375.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $1,224,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

