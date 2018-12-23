Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Brass and Copper by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after buying an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Brass and Copper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,391,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,345,000 after buying an additional 97,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Brass and Copper by 5.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Brass and Copper by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 76,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Brass and Copper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

BRSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRSS opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $429.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-takes-position-in-global-brass-and-copper-holdings-inc-brss.html.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.