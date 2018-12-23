Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Eastside Distilling posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 138.88% and a negative return on equity of 109.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 48,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,929. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

In other news, insider Glenbrook Capital Lp acquired 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $63,769.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grover T. Wickersham acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,454 shares of company stock worth $220,419 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 160.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

