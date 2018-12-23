ECN Capital Corp (ECN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ECN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,130. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.259999980000002 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECN. CIBC dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

In other news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.27 per share, with a total value of C$327,000.00. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$78,240.00.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the United States.

