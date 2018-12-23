Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

In other Ecolab news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

