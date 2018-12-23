Editas Medicine (EDIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $117,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $256,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,284 shares of company stock worth $2,054,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 591,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 186,018 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,157,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

