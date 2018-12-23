Electra Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Electra has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $69,209.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Electra has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006286 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003556 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,258,567,483 coins and its circulating supply is 28,391,410,930 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

