Elementis (ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elementis from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Elementis from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 288.57 ($3.77).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.32) on Wednesday. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 255.10 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 321.80 ($4.20).

In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins bought 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £9,953.76 ($13,006.35).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

