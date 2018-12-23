Elite One Day Trading Volume Hits $306.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Elite has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Elite has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00034286 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00034854 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00170563 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,127,798,500 coins and its circulating supply is 26,325,445,385 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

