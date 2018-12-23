ELM Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

