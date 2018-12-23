Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HSBC raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.70 million during the quarter.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

