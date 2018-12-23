Emphy (EPY) Price Up 50.5% This Week

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Emphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a total market capitalization of $100,779.00 and $329.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00826777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017086 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,788 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

