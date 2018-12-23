Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Receives $102.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 721,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,585. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,985,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

