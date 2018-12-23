Energy Recovery (ERII) and CVD Equipment (CVV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 48.60% 12.63% 7.24% CVD Equipment -5.75% -4.22% -2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and CVD Equipment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $63.16 million 5.47 $12.35 million $0.07 91.71 CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.57 $5.26 million N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energy Recovery and CVD Equipment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67 CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.01%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats CVD Equipment on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

