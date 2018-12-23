Ensco (ESV) Debt Trading 2% Lower Analyst

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) debt fell 2% against its face value during trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.2% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $66.00 and were trading at $74.38 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ensco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other Ensco news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

