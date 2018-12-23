Entergy (ETR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $71.95 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 42,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $3,672,986.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,460 shares of company stock worth $10,038,252. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,320.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

