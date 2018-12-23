Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

