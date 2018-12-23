Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,787,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFM opened at $24.28 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $28.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/envestnet-asset-management-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-invesco-dividend-achievers-etf-pfm.html.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.