Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverSun Technologies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) – Stock analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverSun Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, December 19th. Dawson James analyst B. Sine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dawson James also issued estimates for SilverSun Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $2.32 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

