Essendant Inc (ESND) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essendant were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 582,069 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essendant in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essendant by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essendant alerts:

Shares of Essendant stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Essendant Inc has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Essendant had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Essendant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/essendant-inc-esnd-stake-lowered-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Essendant Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND).

Receive News & Ratings for Essendant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essendant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.