Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,543,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,463,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $21,637,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,207 shares of company stock valued at $37,717,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.48.

Shares of EL stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.93 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

